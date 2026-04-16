Mangosteen prices surpass durian in Malaysia as supply tightens

A shift is taking place in Malaysia's fruit market, with mangosteens now priced above durians due to limited supply. Musang King durian, which previously sold at RM100 (US$21.10) per kg, is currently available from RM16.80 (US$3.55) per kg, while Mesta mangosteens are priced at around RM20 (US$4.22) per kg.

According to fruit seller Yong Boon Sing, Mesta mangosteens, also referred to as Japanese mangosteens, are locally grown, but production has declined due to changes in orchard practices. Durian growers often use mixed planting systems that include mangosteen trees to support income outside the durian harvest period. However, newer orchards have removed mangosteen trees to improve sunlight and rain access for durians.

"This has reduced mangosteen supply and pushed up prices," he said.

Most mangosteens currently on the market are imported from Thailand and Indonesia. "I do not have local mangosteens at my shops. This is a shame because Malaysian mangosteens are tastier, juicier, and sweeter," Yong added.

The price shift began around December 2025. "Before that, mangosteens cost around RM15 per kg. In January, Musang King durians from younger trees were sold at a very low price, around RM12 per kg," he said.

Fruit seller Walter Chew said he is selling local mangosteens at around RM12 (US$2.53) per kg, although supply remains inconsistent. "Mangosteens used to be cheap. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, customers paid RM10 for 3kg. Prices have gone up in the past two years. Mangosteens from Thailand are cheaper, about RM5 per kg," he said.

Durian prices have declined due to increased supply during the current mini season, which started about two weeks ago. Varieties such as D13 and Red Prawn are widely available, with prices from RM5 (US$1.05) per fruit, with each fruit weighing around 800g to 1kg. Promotions are also being offered.

Mr Chew said demand has increased, particularly from office workers. "They have their meals first and then share durians for dessert, trying different varieties in groups," he said.

Musang King prices have dropped by around 80 per cent compared to previous levels. "However, these fruits are from younger trees, so the taste is sweeter and less potent," he added, noting that consumers often prefer fruit from older trees.

The current mini season includes production from Johor regions such as Muar, Tangkak, Jementah, and Yong Peng. The main durian season is expected to return in June and July.

Source: The Straits Times