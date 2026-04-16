Vietnamese durian and jackfruit prices fall as export bottlenecks persist

Exports of key fruit crops in Dong Thap province, Vietnam, including durian and jackfruit, have faced disruption, leading to sharp price declines. Consumption challenges have resulted in traders and wholesalers temporarily suspending purchases, increasing pressure on the domestic market.

Durian prices dropped sharply within a short period. Monthong durian declined by about 80,000 VND/kg (US$3.15/kg), while Ri6 durian fell by around 30,000 VND/kg (US$1.18/kg). According to traders, testing laboratories for cadmium and yellow dye became overloaded, slowing warehouse purchasing. Some shipments failed to meet requirements, preventing customs clearance and forcing returns, which contributed to the price decline.

Prices have recently shown some recovery. As of April 10, Grade A Thai durian was trading at about 120,000 VND/kg (US$4.73/kg) at wholesale level and around 100,000 VND/kg (US$3.94/kg) at orchards, while Ri6 durian reached 80,000 to 82,000 VND/kg (US$3.15 to US$3.23/kg) at wholesale markets and 65,000 to 67,000 VND/kg (US$2.56 to US$2.64/kg) at farm level. "With durian prices at this level, farmers are making a good profit. At this time, wholesale markets have resumed stable purchasing. However, currently, the local area and neighboring communes have almost run out of off-season fruit," said trader Huynh Thanh Nha.

Jackfruit prices also declined sharply, falling to 1,000 to 3,000 VND/kg (US$0.04 to US$0.12/kg) in March 2026. Purchasing activity slowed as exporters faced inspection delays and shipment returns, leading to oversupply in the domestic market. Some growers processed fruit into segments for sale to cold storage or drying facilities. Prices have since improved slightly but remain below previous levels.

Export bottlenecks are linked to testing capacity. Around 20 laboratories nationwide are approved for export testing, but only a limited number have been able to handle cadmium and yellow dye analysis in recent weeks. Between March 10 and 25, 2026, the number of laboratories accepting samples declined, with only one unit operating at one point due to capacity constraints.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment, consumption of durian has stabilised but has not returned to previous levels, while jackfruit recovery remains slower. In some areas, cadmium contamination rates in jackfruit orchards have increased, affecting export eligibility.

Authorities are working to address constraints by expanding planting area codes and improving testing capacity. Nearly 200,000 hectares have been granted codes, with further areas required to meet export requirements. China's Order 280, effective July 1, will require full compliance for customs clearance.

The province is also seeking to increase the number of approved testing laboratories and provide guidance to exporters during peak harvest periods, while continuing efforts to expand export markets.

Source: Vietnam.vn