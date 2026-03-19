Air freight from India to Gulf sustains produce supply during disruptions

LuLu Group International has arranged air shipments to transport fresh produce from India to Gulf markets, following disruptions to maritime and air logistics linked to the Iran and Israel-U.S. conflict.

The group, led by M.A. Yusuff Ali, operates a retail network with reported revenue of US$7.3 billion, including hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf and Africa. In response to supply chain disruptions, the company used passenger aircraft to transport food products to Kuwait and the UAE.

Cargo movements and commercial flights across the Gulf region have been affected, prompting the group to secure alternative logistics. Passenger aircraft were repurposed for cargo operations, moving fresh fruits, vegetables, and meat from India to Gulf destinations. Around 80,000 kilograms of fresh produce have been transported to date.

When maritime routes became constrained and insurance costs increased, the group shifted to air transport. LuLu Group International confirmed the arrangement of cargo flights from Kochi and Delhi to Kuwait, operated through Kuwait Airways.

On March 12, an aircraft departed from Kochi Airport carrying 32 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables. A separate aircraft from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport delivered 50 tons of fresh meat and other commodities to Kuwait.

Operations are supported by the group's Indian subsidiary, Fair Exports, which manages sourcing, packaging, and supply of fresh produce.

Mohammed Althaf, Group Director, stated that additional transport routes have been established across the network, adding that there are currently no product shortages. The company serves more than 60 million customers across the GCC region.

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism acknowledged the group's response in maintaining stock levels.

According to Althaf, global conflicts can affect commodity pricing through higher freight costs and insurance premiums. Maintaining stock levels can support market stability and reduce the risk of "panic buying".

The group sources products, including coconuts from South India, for distribution across its retail network.

Source: AWAZ