"Now that cargo flights from Suriname and the Dominican Republic to the Netherlands are scrapped, exotic vegetable prices are rising"

Amar Import & Export is has been trading in exotic fruit, vegetables, and specialties for more than 30 years now. The company is based in the Netherlands. It specializes in African, Asian, Indian, and Caribbean products. Usually, every week, new loads arrive from all over the world. Products come from countries such as Thailand, India, the Dominican Republic, and Suriname. The company also offers fresh Surinamian products. These are grown in Amar Import & Export's own greenhouse near the Dutch town of Nootdorp.

"Our client base consists of supermarkets, restaurants, embassies, and other wholesalers. They are situated in the Benelux region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. However, in recent years, we have expanded our activities further afield. We are trading in countries within and outside of Europe now," says Sandeep Singh. Amar Import & Export's range is diverse. Clients not only have their pick of exotic fruit and vegetables. They can also buy rice, noodles, sambal, sauces, and oils. Then there are herbs, spices, beverages, cosmetics, and dairy products on offer as well.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the necessary pressure on this exotic wholesaler for a week now. "There has mostly been a demand for basic foodstuffs. This includes rice, canned goods, flour, legumes, and beans. The price of almost all these products has increased. That is due to the increased demand."

"The cargo flights from Suriname and the Dominican Republic have now been canceled. That means exotic vegetables have also risen. Ginger prices had already increased dramatically. Last week, we did get vegetables from Suriname. This came on the special flights that brought Dutch people back from overseas to the Netherlands," concludes Sandeep.

