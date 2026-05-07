Tanzania’s Tazara railway upgrade to support avocado exports

The US$1.4 billion rehabilitation of the Tazara Railway is expected to increase cargo transport capacity between Tanzania and Zambia, with plans to support agricultural exports from Tanzania's Southern Highlands.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile told Parliament that the 1,860-kilometre railway rehabilitation project is intended to restore the line's operational capacity.

The comments followed a question from Special Seats MP Neema Mgaya regarding the possible introduction of refrigerated freight wagons for transporting perishable products such as avocados from the Njombe Region.

"We have received the MP's advice. During the rehabilitation process, we will consider allocating special wagons for transporting agricultural produce and other essential goods along this corridor," Kihenzile stated.

The railway, built in the 1970s with Chinese support during the presidency of Julius Nyerere, has operated below capacity for several decades. The current rehabilitation program is being carried out jointly by Tanzania, Zambia, and China.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in collaboration with her counterparts from China and Zambia, has made a decision to rehabilitate the railway," Kihenzile said. "As I speak, the line is undergoing renovation to restore its capacity to transport sufficient cargo."

The Tazara project forms part of wider railway investment in Tanzania. During the same parliamentary session, Kihenzile also addressed operations on the country's Standard Gauge Railway between Dodoma and Dar es Salaam.

According to the minister, the Tanzania Railways Corporation currently operates eight daily services from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma and four return journeys.

Kihenzile added that operational improvements are expected to continue into the 2026/27 financial year.

The rehabilitated Tazara line is expected to strengthen trade links between the port of Dar es Salaam and Zambia's mining regions, while also supporting the transport of agricultural products including avocados from Tanzania's Southern Highlands.

Source: Tanzania Insight