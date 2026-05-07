Del Monte Kenya reports US$800 million economic contribution

Del Monte Kenya has released its 60-Year Impact Report, detailing a contribution of more than KES 100 billion (US$800 million) to the Kenyan economy between 2004 and 2024.

According to the report, prepared independently by Lotus Consulting Limited, the company supports an average of 19,820 jobs annually across its operations and supply chain. The report stated that every direct job supports around two additional jobs, affecting an estimated 79,200 livelihoods.

Managing director Wayne Cook said the company's contribution averages 0.16 per cent of Kenya's national GDP annually and around 1.5 per cent of the agricultural sector.

"These are not just numbers – they represent livelihoods, communities, and long-term partnerships that contribute to our success," Cook said.

Del Monte Kenya, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., is the country's largest producer, processor, and exporter of pineapple products and fruit juice beverages. In 2024, the company recorded export earnings of US$101 million, with around 85 per cent of production exported and the remainder sold domestically.

The report also outlined investments in communities across Kiambu County, Murang'a County, and Machakos County. Over the past decade, the company has supported 13 schools serving more than 12,000 learners. Its Women's Health and Empowerment Programme has provided reproductive health services to 11,860 women.

On the environmental side, Del Monte Kenya reported a 91 per cent reduction in water use per ton of pineapple since 2016 and the planting of 146,901 trees between 2016 and 2023.

The company also referenced investments in a biofertilizer production facility and an 807kW solar installation as part of its operational strategy.

"We are not just growing pineapples – we are growing a model for what responsible agribusiness can look like in Africa," Cook said.

"What we celebrate today is not just 60 years of business, but 60 years of livelihoods, opportunity and trust. And that is what we intend to keep building for the next 60 years," he added.

Source: Financial Fortune