Nigerian tomato prices triple as supply shortages hit market

The Tomatoes Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) has linked rising tomato prices in Nigeria to lower supply and higher transport costs.

Rabiu Zuntu, Kaduna State chairman of TOPAN, said the increase followed the end of the harvest season in key tomato-producing areas in northern Nigeria.

"There is a scarcity of tomatoes at the moment. Production has ended in most parts of the North, and we now rely on minimal harvests from a few areas," he said.

According to Zuntu, the price of a 50kg basket of tomatoes, which sold for between N35,000 (US$22) and N40,000 (US$25) last month, has increased to between N115,000 (US$72) and N125,000 (US$78). He added that prices at source in northern Nigeria rose to between N50,000 (US$31) and N70,000 (US$44), compared with N7,500 (US$5) to N10,000 (US$6) in January.

Zuntu said logistics costs were also contributing to higher prices in Lagos and other southern states.

"Transporting a trailer load of tomatoes from the North now costs about N2 million (US$1,250) due to higher fuel prices, compared to between N1.1 million (US$688) and N1.3 million (US$813) two months ago. The increase in transportation costs has been transferred to consumers, pushing up market prices," he explained.

He added that tomato prices were being shaped by supply and demand, and that the shortage could continue until the next harvest cycle. Fresh harvests expected from July could help stabilize supply, with prices potentially declining from August.

Consumers and food vendors have also reported concerns about availability and prices. Ranti Adisa, a food vendor in the Shasha area of Lagos, said traders were struggling to source tomatoes.

"Many of us could not get tomatoes at the market, as most traders had no stock. A crate sold for between N45,000 (US$28) and N50,000 (US$31) at Ile-Epo market, compared to N15,000 (US$9) a few weeks ago," she said.

Adisa added that some vendors may seek alternatives to tomatoes due to the shortage. Oluochi Ogunsanmi, a resident of FESTAC, also pointed to the impact of rising prices.

"I bought a small bucket of tomatoes for N7,000 (US$4), and it was barely sufficient. We may have to consider alternatives," she said.

Source: FreedomOnline