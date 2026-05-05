Kenya warns macadamia farmers against low-price brokers

Macadamia farmers across Kenya have been warned against selling their produce to brokers offering low prices, following reports that some traders are buying nuts for as little as Ksh30 per kilogram (US$0.20/kg), despite the government-set minimum price of Ksh100 (US$0.68/kg).

In a notice issued on Thursday, April 30, 2026, the MacNut Association of Kenya (MACNUT) said the trend is affecting growers, weakening the sector, and exposing producers to losses after months of investment in planting, maintenance, and harvesting.

The association stated that some brokers are also linked to illegal smuggling of nut-in-shell macadamia, which continues to affect legal trade and reduce the supply available for local processing.

"The MacNut Association of Kenya (MACNUT) has urged macadamia farmers across the country not to be misled or manipulated by brokers offering unfairly low prices for their macadamia nuts, warning that such practices undermine farmer livelihoods and the long-term sustainability of the sector.

"MACNUT emphasised that these same brokers are the ones involved in the illegal smuggling of nut-in-shell (NIS). There is serious concern over the smuggling of nut-in-shell, which continues to distort the market and undermine legitimate trade.

"The Association has called on the Government to intensify enforcement and prosecute individuals and networks involved in NIS smuggling, noting that illegal trade weakens policy implementation and harms compliant farmers and processors," the statement reads.

MACNUT said enforcement must be increased, and those involved in illegal trade should be arrested and prosecuted to protect farmers and processors.

The association stated that farmers should not accept prices below the Ministry of Agriculture's minimum price, describing such offers as exploitative.

"We want to be very clear: farmers deserve fair, transparent, and predictable pricing for their macadamia," said Pally Muchiri, chairperson of MACNUT.

The association reiterated its support for the minimum price of Ksh100 (US$0.68/kg), stating that prices below this level do not reflect production costs and investment.

MACNUT added that macadamia cultivation requires long-term investment in trees, labour, and crop protection, and that low prices do not reflect this.

The association also advised farmers not to sell tetraphylla macadamia prematurely, noting that the crop is not yet mature and will be ready in the coming weeks, with processors prepared to buy mature nuts.

It warned that selling immature produce can result in lower prices, rejection, and losses.

MACNUT also stated that exporting nuts in shell reduces local value addition.

"When we export nuts in shell, we export jobs and income that should remain in Kenya," Muchiri said.

"Value addition at home strengthens our economy, supports thousands of households, and protects farmers from volatile and exploitative markets."

The association said it will begin farmer field days from May, in partnership with county and national governments, to promote production practices and encourage cooperative models.

Farmers were urged to remain alert, reject low-price brokers, and coordinate within the sector.

Source: People Daily