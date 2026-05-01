Uganda calls to restrict Kenyan traders from direct farm sourcing

In Uganda, traders and sector representatives are calling for restrictions on Kenyan buyers sourcing produce directly from farms, citing concerns over pricing, handling, and market structure.

The proposal, raised during March and April 2026, seeks to limit transactions to designated markets or border points rather than farm-gate purchases. Richard Welishe of the National Avocado Federation of Uganda said: "These Kenyan traders have become a problem because they deal directly with farmers while others buy produce before it matures."

He stated that traders purchase products such as watermelons and sugarcane directly from farms, which is linked to low farm-gate prices and concerns over food security. Authorities have called on the Ministry of Trade to restrict direct access to farms and instead require transactions through buying centres or collection points.

Farmers in Tororo, Elgon, Teso, Karamoja, and Bukedi report that cross-border buyers bypass local markets and negotiate prices directly at the farm level. Local officials also raised concerns about handling practices affecting product quality.

However, concerns have been raised about the impact on regional trade. The East African Community Common Market Protocol does not allow restrictions on the movement of goods. State Minister for East African Community James Magode Ikuya said: "If enforced, this ban would disrupt the supply chains for Kenyan traders who rely on direct sourcing to cut costs and ensure freshness."

He noted that routing trade through intermediaries or regulated centres could increase logistics costs, which already account for 30–40 per cent of export values for Kenyan perishable goods.

Officials have called for a balanced approach to address farmer concerns while maintaining cross-border trade flows.

Separately, discussions on regional integration highlighted the role of initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area in supporting intra-African trade. Magode said, "A united Africa creates a massive, unified market. By integrating economies, Africa can move away from relying on external powers for economic and political support."

He added that challenges to integration include diversity, governance, and coordination across countries.

Local authorities also proposed the development of roadside stations for transit cargo to support logistics, improve monitoring, and generate local revenue.

Source: New Vision