Ghana calls for Volta Lake irrigation to boost tomato and onion production

The Tema Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church has called on the government to develop irrigation systems along the Volta Lake to support year-round farming, with a focus on tomatoes and onions.

The call was made at the 2026 Presbytery Representative Conference held at Hope Chapel in Sakumono Estates. Speaking at the event, Presbytery Chairman Reverend Jedidiah Azumah said water resources across the country present an opportunity for agricultural expansion if supported by irrigation infrastructure.

He noted that communities within the Volta enclave are already engaged in vegetable production but rely on small-scale, self-funded irrigation systems. According to him, "Government intervention with large-scale irrigation infrastructure would significantly boost production, create employment for the youth, and position Ghana to export produce to other countries."

Rev. Azumah added that increased domestic output would reduce risks faced by traders travelling to neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso to import vegetables, describing the situation as dangerous in light of recent incidents.

The conference was held under the theme "Preach Christ and His Second Coming" and also addressed church-related matters. Rev. Azumah encouraged ministers to prioritise discipleship and spiritual development among members, and to institute regular teaching programmes.

He said ministers should rely on the Holy Spirit in their work, noting that while tools such as artificial intelligence can support preaching, impact comes from spiritually inspired messages.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Stephen Senyo Sapati, Board Member of the Bank of Ghana, said ministers must remain accountable in their work. Referring to the Second Epistle to Timothy 4:1 to 2, he stated that "ministers must remain rooted in the Word of God and be prepared at all times to preach, correct, rebuke, and encourage with patience and sound doctrine."

Dr Sapati called on church leaders and members to remain committed in their service. The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Right Reverend Samuel Dzomeku, also commended the Presbytery for its role in church planting and resource mobilisation for new congregations.

Source: GBC