Ghanaian plantain and avocado farmers face losses from oversupply

Plantain and avocado growers in the Sefwi area of Ghana are facing oversupply during peak harvest, with volumes exceeding market demand and leading to product losses and price pressure.

According to the Deputy Queen Mother of the Plantain Market, Afua Yankey, supply is exceeding absorption capacity. "We are seeing more produce than the market can absorb. A lot of it goes bad before it is sold," she said.

Farmers link the situation to limited market access and a lack of systems to manage peak volumes. Calls have been made for intervention through export support and bulk purchasing programs during harvest periods.

Traders report similar conditions across the supply chain. Agartha Serwaa Akoto said, "Sometimes we are forced to sell at very low prices, and even then, a lot still spoils. Some of it is even diverted for animal feed."

Market participants report seasonal losses running into millions of cedis, with income affected by unsold volumes. Stakeholders point to the need for storage infrastructure, improved transport, and stronger market linkages to stabilise supply flows.

The situation reflects a wider national pattern. Ghana exported more than US$56 million worth of bananas and plantains in 2023 to markets including France, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. At the same time, estimates indicate that the country loses up to US$2.5 billion annually due to limited value addition across agricultural products, including plantain.

Post-harvest losses remain a constraint. Handling practices, storage limitations, and transport conditions contribute to waste, with some studies indicating losses exceeding GH¢2 million in certain markets.

For growers in Sefwi, current conditions reflect a gap between production levels and market absorption. Without adjustments in market access, processing capacity, and supply chain management, the cycle of oversupply and loss is expected to continue.

Source: 3 News