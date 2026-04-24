Nigeria calls for shift to value-added agricultural production

The Chief Executive Officer of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited and Founder of Davidorlah Farms, Segun Alabi, has called for changes to Africa's agricultural model, advocating a move from the export of raw produce to the development of value-added industries.

Speaking in Abuja, Alabi said the continued export of unprocessed agricultural commodities is contributing to economic challenges despite the continent's natural resources. He referred to a "persistent paradox of wealth and poverty", noting that while Africa and Nigeria are resource-rich, many citizens face economic hardship.

According to Alabi, decades of exporting raw agricultural products have limited opportunities for job creation, revenue generation, and industrial growth. He said exporting unprocessed goods while importing finished products at higher costs has created a cycle that affects local economies.

He stated that each raw commodity exported represents lost economic value that could be retained through processing and industrialisation. Using pineapple as an example, he noted that the fruit generates higher returns when processed into products such as juice concentrate, dried fruit, and pharmaceutical-grade extracts.

Alabi said this approach led to the establishment of Davidorlah Nigeria Limited, which he described as an integrated agro-industrial platform focused on large-scale production, processing, and export of higher-value agricultural products. He said the model aims to increase earnings, generate foreign exchange, and support industrial capacity.

He added that broader adoption of this model could support job creation, increase Gross Domestic Product, reduce import dependence, attract foreign investment, and limit youth migration. He also highlighted the need for supportive government policies, particularly in processing infrastructure, export facilitation, and access to financing.

Alabi called on investors to consider opportunities beyond primary production and focus on the value chain, stating that agro-processing will play a larger role in the sector. He said Africa is gradually repositioning itself in the global economy, moving from supplying raw materials to producing value-added goods.

He concluded that the main challenge is not resource availability but the ability to maximise value through processing and innovation.

Source: Vanguard