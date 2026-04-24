Moroccan vegetable prices fall as supply increases

Prices of several vegetables in Morocco, including onions and tomatoes, have declined in wholesale markets after reaching higher levels in recent weeks, according to market officials and industry sources.

Data from traders at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Casablanca show a drop in prices compared with previous weeks. Some market participants linked the decline to a halt in vegetable exports to African markets, which had previously been active.

Jaafar Sabban, director of the Casablanca wholesale market, said prices have fallen. Carrots are currently selling at about 2.5 dirhams per kilogram, while onions have dropped to around 2 dirhams per kilogram. Tomato prices have also decreased, falling from 12 dirhams per kilogram (US$1.20) to about 8 dirhams on Thursday.

Sabban linked the trend to reduced exports and increased supply from agricultural regions such as Oualidia and Doukkala, adding that tomato prices are expected to decline further as more produce enters the market.

However, industry representatives dispute the role of export restrictions. Mohamed Zermani, head of the Moroccan association of exporters to Africa and abroad, said the suspension of vegetable exports had not contributed to the price drop.

He noted that while exporters had paused shipments to African markets, prices had not fallen as a direct result, challenging claims that exports were the main driver of earlier price increases.

Zermani called on the agriculture ministry to open dialogue with industry stakeholders to address broader challenges facing the sector.

Source: Hespress English