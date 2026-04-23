South Africa expects no load shedding in winter 2026

Eskom has outlined its 2026 Winter Outlook, indicating that no load shedding is expected between April 1 and August 31, 2026. The utility stated that the system is entering winter with stable performance following the summer period.

"Eskom enters the 2026 winter season with a resilient power system, projecting a winter period of continued energy stability from 1 April to 31 August 2026. This positive outlook follows the successful conclusion of the summer period, during which the national grid operated with ongoing sustained reliability."

The utility stated that the Generation Recovery Plan is now embedded in operations and has supported a transition to stable supply conditions. Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Marokane said the system provides a platform to integrate renewable energy in line with the 2025 Integrated Resource Plan.

Diesel use for open-cycle gas turbines has declined, with cost reductions of about R26.9 billion, equivalent to approximately US$1.4 billion. Eskom stated that improved maintenance and project delivery have contributed to these changes.

Energy Availability Factor increased from 54.55 per cent in FY2023 to about 65.35 per cent in FY2026. Unplanned losses declined from 16.5 GW to about 9.1 GW as of March 31, 2026. Planned maintenance averaged 5.4 GW in FY2026, compared with 4.7 GW in FY2023. These changes supported a period of 341 consecutive days without load shedding.

Eskom stated that it is working with the Department of Electricity and Energy to reduce load reduction, which is used to protect infrastructure in areas affected by illegal connections. The Northern Cape and Western Cape have been removed from load reduction schedules, and more than 340,000 customers are no longer affected.

The programme includes the installation of more than 600,000 smart meters and the connection of 2,119 customers through distributed energy resources. Eskom expects that by September 2026, about 60 per cent of affected feeders, or 573 out of 971, will be removed from load reduction, with the remaining areas addressed by 2027.

Source: SA News