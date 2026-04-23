Ghana caps container charges at US$35 per TEU

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has expressed support for the Ghana Shippers' Authority directive to reduce and cap Container Administrative Charges at the country's ports. In a statement issued on April 21, 2026, the association described the intervention as "timely and long overdue" and stated that it addresses longstanding cost concerns linked to international shipping lines. The directive sets a cap of GH₵550 per Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, equivalent to about US$35 per TEU, and will take effect on May 1, 2026.

The association stated that shipping lines have been requiring Ghanaian businesses to "pay twice for the same service". It noted that costs such as port dues and terminal handling are already included in freight rates, and that the additional administrative charge represents a separate cost recovery mechanism.

"Ghanaian businesses have, for years, been burdened by excessive, opaque and unjustified charges imposed by international shipping lines and their local agents," the association stated. It added that these charges have increased operating costs and reduced Ghana's position as a regional trade hub.

According to association estimates, Container Administrative Charges reached approximately GH₵1.69 billion, or about US$108 million, in 2024. The association also pointed to differences across the region, noting that neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria maintain charges between US$30 and US$68 per container, while fees in Ghana have reached up to US$165 per TEU.

The association explained that the charge was introduced in the 1980s when port infrastructure was limited. With current port automation and upgrades in Tema and Takoradi, it stated that the original justification for the fee is no longer applicable.

It also addressed reports of resistance to the new cap, stating that "Attempts to resist or undermine this reform through threats or pressure tactics will not succeed." The association added that such actions are linked to efforts to maintain foreign exchange outflows related to freight and demurrage.

The directive is described as a measure that allows operational continuity while limiting cost increases for importers. As the implementation date approaches, the association is calling for compliance across all stakeholders, with further regulatory action possible if required.

Source: Joy Online