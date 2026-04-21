One of the developments affecting Ghana in 2026 is the government's engagement with Burkina Faso to lift a ban on tomato exports. On March 19, Burkina Faso suspended fresh tomato exports to Ghana to support its local processing industry. The policy had trade implications between the two countries and resulted in supply shortages in Ghana. On April 2, 2026, the ban was lifted following bilateral discussions.

The dispute in the tomato trade dates back to February 14, 2026, when seven Ghanaian tomato traders were killed during a terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso. Ghana then temporarily suspended tomato imports, after which Burkina Faso imposed its export ban.

Ghana, which depends on imported tomatoes from Burkina Faso, faced reduced availability and higher prices in local markets, particularly in southern regions, due to transport costs. Apple cartons are not referenced in this context, but tomato supply dynamics shifted as volumes tightened. Ghana is also a major importer and consumer of processed tomato products.

After the suspension, critics pointed to limited investment in small-scale farming for domestic tomato production. The export ban by Burkina Faso was intended to channel fresh tomatoes to domestic processing units and ensure supply for national factories, which often face shortages during peak trade periods.

Burkina Faso has implemented agricultural policies focused on local production and processing. These include the 2023 agro-pastoral initiative aimed at food sovereignty through the distribution of machinery and inputs such as seeds and fertilizer. The policy also includes the establishment of a national agricultural bank to provide interest-free loans, investment in irrigation systems, and land tenure reforms to support smallholders.

Additional measures include the distribution of tractors, motor pumps, and other equipment, alongside programs to expand irrigation and reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture. Projects such as PAPFA and the Neer-Tamba Project support small-scale farmers with market access, training, and agro-processing capacity. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), these measures aim to increase productivity and reduce post-harvest losses.

Comparatively, Ghana continues to rely on imports despite available land and water resources. Growers and stakeholders note that Burkina Faso has developed irrigation systems that enable year-round production, including small-scale irrigation supporting continuous tomato supply.

The disruption in the tomato trade has highlighted supply chain exposure and differences in agricultural policy implementation between the two countries. Growers indicate that improving irrigation, mechanization, and support for small-scale farming could influence domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.

Source: B&FT Online