Ghana launches tomato PPP to boost production

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), in partnership with FarmMate Limited, has signed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement aimed at increasing tomato production and supporting vegetable sector development in Ghana.

The agreement is intended to reduce reliance on imported tomatoes and strengthen domestic production and processing capacity. Under the partnership, the government will provide policy support, coordination, and an enabling environment, while FarmMate will manage implementation, large-scale production, and value chain operations.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of Food and Agriculture stated that the initiative addresses challenges in the tomato sector, including price volatility, post-harvest losses, and seasonal supply gaps.

The project will be implemented nationwide, covering up to 40,000 acres (16,187 hectares) and targeting an annual production of 400,000 tons of fresh tomatoes. Processing facilities with a capacity of 20 tons per hour are planned, with an expected output of 200,000 tons of tomato puree per year.

The initiative also includes the development of packhouses, pre-processing centres, and logistics hubs in key production areas, bringing total projected output to around 600,000 tons annually.

The partnership is expected to support farmers, generate more than 300,000 jobs across the value chain, and include youth training and apprenticeship programs.

The agreement provides off-take arrangements for farmers, aiming to ensure stable market access and support income levels. It is also expected to supply consistent volumes to traders, processors, and consumers across the country.

According to officials, the PPP reflects collaboration between the government and the private sector in supporting agricultural development and food supply objectives in Ghana.

Source: GhanaWeb