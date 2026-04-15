Nigerian onion and tomato supply remains stable despite rising costs

As Nigeria approaches the Ileya festival, stakeholders report a steady supply of key food items, including onions and tomatoes, despite ongoing pressure from rising transport and input costs.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) president Aliyu Maitasamu said onion production for the 2025/2026 season remains strong. He dismissed concerns about shortages despite insecurity in parts of the North and urged Nigerians to "write it boldly" that onion prices will remain largely stable.

"There is enough onion across the northern part of Nigeria. We have what we call onion banks, and we will continue to release supplies from March through July. Nigerians should expect stable prices, though there may be slight increases due to logistics," he said.

Maitasamu added that insecurity has not disrupted onion farming, as agriculture remains the main livelihood in many northern communities. "Our farmers have no alternative. They have broken barriers and continued farming because that is their only means of survival," he said.

He noted that rising fuel costs are increasing transport expenses, with the cost of moving a bag of onions rising from about N10,000 (US$6.70) to between N13,000 and N16,000 (US$8.70 to US$10.70), depending on destination. "When transportation costs rise, it impacts the final market price. Even if the produce is available, the landing cost becomes higher for traders and consumers," he said.

National Tomato Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPAN) secretary Sani Yadakwari said reports linking tomato shortages to insecurity are overstated. He said production continues in key growing areas, particularly in the North-West.

"The real issue is not insecurity but the high cost of transportation and farm inputs. These are the factors driving up the price of tomatoes in the market," Yadakwari said.

He added that rising input costs and price uncertainty are affecting planting decisions. "Inputs are expensive, and without price guarantees, farmers risk losses. This is discouraging some of them from continuing production," he said.

Yadakwari also pointed to seasonal conditions between May and July, when high temperatures reduce yields and may lead to temporary supply gaps. He said there is no cause for concern and that tomatoes will remain available across the country.

Source: Vanguard