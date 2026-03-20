South African fresh produce prices decline year-on-year

South Africa's latest economic data shows that fresh produce prices are declining. According to the February 2026 Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the cost of plant-based staples has decreased over the past year.

The national headline inflation rate stood at 3.0% in February, while food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.7% year-on-year. Within this category, fresh produce recorded lower prices. Vegetables decreased by 2.7% year-on-year, while fruits and nuts declined by 7.2%.

The data indicates that consumers purchasing fresh produce are paying less compared to the same period last year. This trend contrasts with other food categories, where price increases remain in place.

In comparison, meat prices continue to rise. The national inflation rate for meat reached 12.2% year-on-year in February 2026. This creates a widening gap between produce and protein categories within the food basket.

The current pricing structure reflects differing supply and cost dynamics across categories. Fresh produce prices are trending downward, while meat continues to show higher inflation.

Source: SA People News