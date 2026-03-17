Eastern Cape allocates US$145 million to agriculture in 2026/27

The 2026 Eastern Cape Budget Speech, delivered by MEC for Finance Mlungisi Mvoko on 13 March at the provincial legislature in South Africa, outlined measures aimed at economic growth, support for small enterprises, and expansion of agricultural value chains. The budget focuses on investment, job creation, rural development, and the agriculture sector.

Mvoko presented a framework combining financial allocations with policy measures to support small, medium, and micro enterprises, co-operatives, and informal traders. An allocation of R119,9 million (US$6.5 million) has been made to the Eastern Cape Development Corporation for the 2026/27 financial year, with total funding of R352,7 million (US$19.1 million) over the medium-term expenditure framework.

The Eastern Cape Economic Development Fund will receive R50 million (US$2.7 million) in 2026/27 to support projects across sectors, including value chains and SMME financing. These measures are intended to provide capital and support for smaller enterprises.

Agriculture remains a central component of the provincial development framework. The Department of Agriculture has been allocated R2,7 billion (US$145.9 million) for 2026/27, with total funding of R8,2 billion (US$443.2 million) over the medium-term period.

Close to R1 billion (US$54.0 million) is directed toward core agricultural programs, including production support, food security, veterinary services, and skills development. Allocations include R132,2 million (US$7.1 million) for producer support, R246,4 million (US$13.3 million) for food security programs, R474,9 million (US$25.6 million) for veterinary services, including R55,2 million (US$3.0 million) for livestock vaccines and medical supplies, and R196 million (US$10.6 million) for agricultural education and training.

To support agricultural commercialisation, the Department of Agriculture, Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency, and Land Bank have signed a memorandum of agreement. This includes R97 million (US$5.2 million) in grants and R103 million (US$5.6 million) in blended loan finance to support black producers entering agricultural value chains.

Mvoko stated that these allocations form part of a broader strategy to link rural producers with commercial markets, improve productivity, and support sector resilience. Further policy measures will be outlined in MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe's policy speech scheduled for 24 March 2026.

Source: Farmer's Weekly