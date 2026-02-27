Hail and wind reduce top fruit estimates in Langkloof and Ceres

The South African 2026 pome fruit harvest and export season started on a positive note, but this momentum was disrupted in Week 6 when a severe hail and windstorm affected parts of the Langkloof and Ceres regions.

Damage assessments indicate crop losses of approximately 12-17% in the Langkloof, while damage in the Ceres region is estimated at 5-15%. The production areas most severely affected include Krakeel, Louterwater, Joubertina, and the Koue-Bokkeveld.

Wind speeds of up to 120 km/h were recorded near Krakeel, causing damage not only to fruit but also to netting structures and farm infrastructure.

The season is currently tracking approximately 7-10 days earlier than last year, and quality indicators remain promising. Dry and warm conditions throughout the growing period, along with the absence of prolonged cold spells, prevented fruit ripening from being slowed as usual, contributing to the earlier harvest timing this season.

In the EGVV region, no adverse weather events have been reported, and a large crop is anticipated. Despite higher average wind speeds recorded across the Western Cape this season, the incidence of wind marking on fruit has been lower than initially expected.

Pear harvesting commenced at a slightly slower pace than apples, but is now gaining momentum as we progress through the first peak.

Following the adverse weather events, the estimates for apples and pears were revised downwards. We expect apples passed for export to remain relatively consistent with last season at 49.4m cartons (0%), while pears are expected to drop to 20.6m (-11%).

