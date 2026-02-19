Ghana plans to end tomato imports within six years

Ghana aims to end tomato imports from Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries within five to six years, while increasing dry-season production to between 200,000 and 300,000 metric tons this year.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo said annual national demand is about 800,000 metric tons. "Our yearly demand is almost 800,000 metric tonnes. And hopefully by the end of this year, we should be doing about 200,000 or 300,000 metric tonnes, especially in the dry season," he said.

He noted that full self-sufficiency will not be achieved immediately but said continued research and field trials could reduce imports over time. "If we continue how we are doing now in terms of the trials and the research and everything that we are doing, I should think that in about five or six years, we should stop the total importation of tomatoes from Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries," he said.

Variety trials are ongoing at irrigation sites, including Akumadan in the Ashanti Region, Tono Dam under the Food Systems Resilience Programme, and an irrigation facility in Garu. Harvesting has begun in some areas. The administration is currently in its second dry season since taking office and expects further expansion by the third dry season later this year.

Policy focus includes irrigation, farmer organisation, storage, and processing. "We cannot concentrate on one and isolate the others. All the sectors of the value chain have to be greatly strengthened," Dumelo said. Solar-powered boreholes will be distributed to selected farmers in the coming months. More than 1,000 water pumps seized by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources were distributed last year to support irrigation. Farmers are also being encouraged to form cooperatives to facilitate input distribution.

On irrigation expansion, feasibility studies have been completed for some projects, and financing is being pursued.

Security concerns in Burkina Faso have affected cross-border trade. Dumelo said imports will continue in the short term, as domestic production increases will take two to three months. "Our security jurisdiction ends at the border. And after that, it's taken over by the officials there. And so that's the kind of talks that we are into," he said.

Import permits for maize and rice have been partially restricted due to high local stocks. "There's some level of restriction going on," Dumelo said, noting unsold domestic maize remains on the market.

A tomato processing plant in Asante Akyem North is expected to become operational this year, with further private sector participation under consideration.

