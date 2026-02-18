Ghana targets 20 to 30% reduction in tomato imports

Ghana aims to reduce tomato imports by 20 to 30 per cent by next year as the government scales up domestic production, according to Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture John Dumelo. The measure is intended to reduce dependence on Burkina Faso and strengthen local supply.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based JoyNews on February 17, Dumelo said irrigation rehabilitation and support for vegetable farmers form part of the strategy. "When we took over, one of the things we wanted to do was to assess the schemes to be rehabilitated and see how best we can help our vegetable farmers."

"I can assure you that next year, by this time, we should be in full force. Hopefully, we can reduce imports by 20 to 30 per cent," he stated.

According to the Deputy Minister, irrigation schemes are being rehabilitated, particularly in the northern sector, to enable year-round cultivation. More than 1,000 solar-powered water pumps have been distributed to smallholder farmers to support vegetable production.

Dumelo also said that a private company is preparing to cultivate about 6,000 acres of tomatoes to support the initiative, equivalent to approximately 2,428 hectares.

Addressing security concerns following the recent killing of Ghanaian traders in Burkina Faso, he said discussions are ongoing to strengthen protection measures. "In the next couple of days, we will announce some of the measures we have taken to protect these traders, but for now, I would advise them not to go, because we can't guarantee safety," he stated.

Source: Modern Ghana