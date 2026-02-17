Nigerian pineapple growers oppose land shift to oil palm in Edo

In Aduhanhan, a farming community within Uhunmwonde LGA in Nigeria, tensions have risen following reports that land used for pineapple production could be reassigned for oil palm investment.

Two weeks ago, more than 400 pineapple growers protested over concerns that land farmed for six decades under the Taungya system within a forest reserve may be reallocated. Under this system, farmers were permitted to cultivate food crops such as cassava, yams, and pineapple alongside forest trees, while cash crops were not allowed. The growers state that they complied with these conditions.

"We've been here for over 60 years," says Alhaji Bako Dogwo, the Edo chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria. "This land feeds our families and contributes to food security. Taking it away would be injustice dressed up as development."

Nigeria is Africa's largest pineapple producer and ranks seventh globally. Edo State is regarded as a leading production area, with Aduhanhan second only to Ekpoma in output. The community accounts for over 1,000 hectares of mixed crops.

Farmers say they were alarmed by reports that their plots could be cleared. "We hear they want to allocate 15 acres to 400 people," one community leader told Daily Trust. "Is that realistic? It's a capital no." Converted, 15 acres equals approximately 6 hectares.

The growers have appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo, citing his allocation of over US$46.7 million to agriculture last year. They argue that eviction would contradict this commitment and affect food supply.

The state government rejects claims of forced displacement. David Oginbor, director of Agric Services at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, states that the plan is to reclaim degraded forest land and reintroduce oil palm as a forest crop.

"The forest is meant to protect biodiversity," he says. "It has been degraded. Oil palm can help replenish the environment."

Officials indicate that profiling, crop valuation, and compensation measures are under consideration. Buffer zones may be introduced, and consultations are ongoing. They emphasise that no farmer is being asked to leave immediately.

The situation reflects competing land-use objectives. Smallholders see pineapple production as a source of income and a contribution to food supply. The state seeks to expand oil palm cultivation and attract investment. Palm oil supports export revenue and the downstream industry, while pineapple production contributes to rural employment.

For now, pineapple cultivation in Aduhanhan continues. The outcome will depend on how Edo balances oil palm expansion with existing fruit production systems.

Source: Business Day