South African guava crop reaches 21 620 tons in 2026

The South African guava industry's preliminary crop estimate for 2026 is projected at 21 620 tons, a slight increase from 2025 (20 919 tons), but still significantly lower than in 2023 and earlier years.

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According to the latest estimate, approximately 17 520 tons (81%) of the crop will be used for processing, primarily for juice and purée (16 770 tons), with a smaller portion allocated to canning (750 tons). Fresh market volumes are expected to remain the same as the previous season at 4 100 tons, representing around 19% of total production.

Feedback from production regions indicates that although there is some stabilisation, production remains under pressure following several challenging seasons.

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Porterville

Producers report dry conditions with limited water availability. Trees are producing less fruit and showing reduced leaf growth, indicating adaptation to the prolonged hot and dry season. The first guavas from early regions are already being harvested during the week of 1 April. Producers are hopeful that factories will open earlier to receive the early fruit, so as not to repeat the losses experienced last year.

Klein Drakenstein

Very dry and hot conditions persist, with water sources becoming increasingly limited. Significant fruit drop is occurring, and trees are showing signs of stress. An average crop is expected, but this remains dependent on weather conditions over the next two weeks.

Paarl

The season has been particularly challenging, with early ripening and smaller fruit sizes due to extreme heat, including hot winds that have worsened the existing water shortages caused by low rainfall.

Mossel Bay

The season started hot and dry, but after good rainfall of more than 110 mm in February, combined with proper pruning, the trees have shown strong growth and good flowering.

Overall, the 2026 crop remains vulnerable to further climatic pressure, and weather conditions in the coming weeks will play a decisive role in both yield and fruit quality.

© GPAFor more information:

Guava Producers Association

Tel: + 27 (0) 21 872 1401

Email: [email protected]

www.guavas.co.za