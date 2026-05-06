Sydney Markets appoints Robert Kaye SC as board chair

Sydney Markets Limited has announced the appointment of Robert Kaye SC as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board.

According to the company, Mr Kaye brings experience across governance, regulation, and commercial environments, with a background spanning senior legal practice, board leadership, and advisory roles in Australia and internationally. Sydney Markets Limited said the appointment reflects the Board's focus on governance, long-term performance, and positioning the organisation for its next phase.

© Australian Shareholders Association

As a Senior Counsel and non-executive director, Mr Kaye has advised organisations across retail, property, infrastructure, mining, and financial services. The company said his experience in governance, regulatory frameworks, and stakeholder engagement would support the Board in managing an increasingly complex operating environment.

Sydney Markets Limited also noted Mr Kaye's experience working with organisations managing diverse stakeholder groups and competing priorities, which it said would support stewardship of the Markets during a period of change.

Acting Chair of Sydney Markets Limited, Robyn Scott, said: "Robert brings a strong combination of governance discipline, commercial judgement and practical experience. His appointment strengthens the Board as we continue to focus on delivering for our stakeholders and building on the Markets' legacy while positioning the organisation for the future."

Mr Kaye said he looked forward to working with the Board and stakeholders.

"This is a well-established organisation with a clear purpose and a strong ambition. I look forward to contributing to the Markets' strong foundations, and the Board's work in a considered and practical way, supporting constructive engagement as the organisation prepares for an exciting future."

The appointment took effect on 4 May 2026 and followed a recruitment process undertaken by the Board.

For more information:

© Sydney MarketsAsha Pomery

Sydney Markets

Email: [email protected]

www.sydneymarkets.com

Peter Bayliss

Email: [email protected]