Australia expands cold chain network to support exports

Australia's food supply chain operates across long distances between production regions, cities, and export markets. This requires coordination of imports and exports, with products moving over extended timelines. Changes in supply conditions require rapid adjustment across logistics systems.

Lineage has developed a network across Australia to support these requirements. The company operates more than 20 facilities located near ports, highways, and rail connections. The network includes over 500,000 pallet positions and more than 3.9 million square metres of storage space.

Facilities are positioned along key freight routes, including the Hume, Pacific, Western, Eyre, and Stuart highways, with access to ports such as Melbourne, Botany, Brisbane, Fremantle, and Adelaide. This positioning supports reduced handling and shorter transit times.

© Lineage

The network integrates warehousing, transport, and handling services. These include metro, regional, and linehaul transport, wharf cartage, LTL and FTL shipping, and multivendor consolidation. This structure allows coordination of storage and distribution within one system.

Operations also include value-added services such as blast freezing, temperature-controlled storage, container destuffing, cross-docking, retail distribution, date coding, repacking, and labelling. These services are used to manage product handling and compliance across the supply chain.

Regional operations vary by location. In Victoria, facilities are located near the Port of Melbourne, which handles a large share of container trade. The network includes more than 295,000 pallet positions, supporting import and export flows, with services such as export preparation and reefer support.

In Queensland, facilities are within 20 kilometres of the Port of Brisbane and connected to major highways, supporting movement between the port and inland destinations. In New South Wales, sites are positioned along the M5 and M7 motorways with access to ports, supporting distribution across high-volume corridors.

In Western Australia, facilities support connections between production regions and export markets, with over 41,000 pallet positions. In South Australia, sites are located within 30 minutes of port and rail access, with 32,000 pallet positions and services including cold treatment and container handling.

The network is designed to support domestic distribution and export logistics, with a focus on maintaining product flow across storage and transport stages.

For more information:

Lineage

Tel: + 1 800 678 7271

Email: [email protected]

www.onelineage.com