Australia detects grapevine virus, spread under investigation

Grapevine Berry Inner Necrosis Virus has been identified in vineyards in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia, marking the first recorded detection of the virus in Australia.

The virus was detected in late 2025 and early 2026 in both diseased and asymptomatic table grapevines and rootstocks. Asymptomatic mature vines in South Australia also tested positive in 2026. The extent of spread is currently unknown.

Some infected vines showed restricted growth in spring, although it is unclear whether this was caused by the virus or other factors. Symptoms may include delayed budburst, stunted growth, zig-zag shoots, and smaller leaves with yellow or mosaic patterns. Bunches may be more compact, with smaller berries, slower ripening, and reduced sugar and acid balance. Inner necrosis in berries may also occur. Laboratory testing is required to confirm infection.

The virus is transmitted through vegetative propagation, grafting, and by the grape erineum mite Colomerus vitis. There is no known cure.

Although recently detected, the virus is considered likely to have been present for several years, spread through planting material across eastern Australia. Eradication is not considered possible, and management focuses on reducing spread.

Measures under development include site quarantine plans and farmgate hygiene protocols for affected properties. Industry investigations and surveillance are ongoing to assess the spread and management options. There is currently no economic impact data available.

The virus has been reported internationally in China and Japan and is known to affect table grape production. In Australia, only table grapes and some rootstocks have tested positive to date.

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