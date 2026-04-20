South Australian Produce Market appoints new chief executive

SAPML Chair Joanna Andrew said the Board was confident he would lead the organisation into its next phase.

"Andrew brings extensive executive leadership experience across retail, supply chain, and operations, both in Australia and internationally," Ms Andrew said. He has worked with some of the world's largest organisations, and his understanding of complex operating environments positions him to lead the Market. Importantly, Andrew joins SAPML at a time of strength. The organisation is financially robust, strategically positioned, and continues to support South Australia's horticulture industry."

© The South Australian Produce Market

In Australia, Mr Myers has held executive roles with Coles, Target, and United Petroleum, including General Management and Chief Operating Officer positions. He holds an MBA focused on strategic management, organisational leadership, and communication, and has completed the INSEAD Advanced Management Programme in France.

Mr Myers said he looks forward to working with industry stakeholders.

"The South Australian Produce Market plays a role in the state's fresh produce supply chain and supports a network of growers, wholesalers and retailers," he said. I'm looking forward to working with the Market community to build on the foundation in place and strengthen its role in supporting industry growth. There is an opportunity to enhance the Market's position, support innovation, and continue delivering value for stakeholders and the South Australian community."

SAPML trades more than $600 million of fresh produce annually and is the central trading hub for fruit and vegetables in South Australia. The Market supports more than 100 businesses on site and around 4,000 people across the market community.

Mr Myers commenced the role on Monday, 20 April 2026, following the departure of Angelo Demasi, who led the organisation for 26 years as Chief Executive Officer and Company Secretary.

© The South Australian Produce MarketFor more information:

SAPML

Tel: +61 (0) 8 8349 4493

Email: [email protected]

www.saproducemarket.com.au