New Zealand tests protected dragon fruit production in Northland

Researchers in Northland are evaluating dragon fruit production under protected cropping systems, following earlier work with Vietnam to develop new cultivars with improved flavour, disease resistance, and shelf life.

The trial is located in Kerikeri, where plants are grown on a support system of posts and wires. Part of the orchard is covered with plastic tunnels to protect against winter temperatures and rainfall.

"About 10 years later, we thought that, hey, why can't we try and test whether we can grow them here in New Zealand as well

"Because the climate is changing, especially in Northland.

"Who knows, maybe in another 10, 15 years, we might be looking at a completely different situation, so we are, in a way, being proactive and trying to introduce and maybe try new crops."

In tropical conditions, dragon fruit reaches full production in around three years with up to five harvests per year. In New Zealand, plants take around four years to reach production, with two harvests annually. Protected systems are being assessed to increase yield and extend the number of harvests.

"My gut feeling is that the yield is going to be significantly higher in the tunnel system compared to the open orchard system.

"We know that the visual quality of the fruit is a lot better compared to outdoor, so that means the rejection rate will be lower."

The plants are also reported to be less prickly, improving working conditions.

Researchers indicate that the varieties have potential in the domestic market, supported by demand from consumers familiar with the fruit. Data collection is ongoing, and commercialisation work is in early stages, with branding and licensing models under development.

Dragon fruit is part of a wider evaluation of alternative crops in the region. Northland Inc has assessed crops such as papaya, pineapple, turmeric, and ginger, with a focus on protected cropping systems.

"Protected cropping opens the door for Northland growers to do things we simply couldn't do before. Growers who contributed to the research talked about improved crop quality, the ability to reach markets earlier, and better working conditions for staff, all of which strengthen the case for further investment."

The trial is ongoing, with efforts focused on bringing the new varieties to market.

Source: RNZ News