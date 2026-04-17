Quarantine zone declared after Queensland fruit fly detection

A Quarantine Area has been declared in South Perth suburbs following the detection of Queensland fruit fly (Qfly) in surveillance traps operated by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

The pest was identified in South Perth and Como, prompting additional trapping to define the affected area. A Quarantine Area Red Zone has been established, covering more than 7,000 properties in South Perth, Como, Kensington, Bentley, and East Victoria Park within a 1.5 km radius of the outbreak.

© WA Government

Residents and businesses in the Red Zone are required to remove all ripe and ripening fruit and fruiting vegetables from host plants, including fallen fruit. Any fruit not consumed or processed must be solarised in a sealed black plastic bag for seven days before disposal in general waste. Fruit must not be placed in food organics or garden organics bins.

Movement restrictions apply to homegrown host fruit and fruiting vegetables within and outside the Red Zone. Only cooked, frozen, dried, or preserved fruit can be moved.

© WA Government

An Orange Zone has also been established, covering a 15 km radius from the outbreak to act as a buffer. Movement of host fruit and fruiting vegetables outside this zone is restricted unless treated.

DPIRD has provided an interactive map, along with guidance on host plants, movement controls, treatment, and disposal requirements.

Response teams are conducting inspections and applying registered organic baits to trees on residential and commercial properties. "DPIRD is working with residents, industry, and businesses to make them aware of the important quarantine measures to help us eradicate Qfly," said Chief Plant Biosecurity Officer Vincent Lanoiselet.

"We are calling for the support of everyone in the Quarantine Red Zone to pick ripe and ripening fruit and not move fruit to help break the pest's life cycle and stop it from spreading to other suburbs and our horticultural areas.

"Working together – industry, government and community – gives us the best chance of eradicating this pest as quickly as possible."

Qfly affects more than 300 types of fruit, including fruiting vegetables such as tomato, chilli, and capsicum. The public is encouraged to report suspected cases via the MyPestGuide Reporter app or DPIRD's Pest and Disease Information Service.

For more information:

WA Government

Tel: +61 8 9368 3127

Email: [email protected]

www.wa.gov.au