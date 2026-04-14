Potatoes New Zealand marks anniversary amid grower pressures

Potatoes New Zealand marks its birthday on Friday, 17 April, reflecting on a legacy built on innovation, resilience, and a deep commitment to the growers who form the backbone of Aotearoa's potato industry — at a time when many are facing significant pressure.

From its early beginnings in 2012, Potatoes New Zealand has evolved into a modern, future-focused organisation supporting one of the country's most valuable Vegetable crops. What began as a collective effort to represent growers has grown into a national voice championing potatoes in all forms and practical advocacy for the industry as a whole.

© Potatoes New Zealand

Over the years, the organisation has strengthened its role as an advocate and guardian for the sector, particularly during periods of challenge and change. It has led major research programmes to improve crop performance, invested in science to protect against pests and disease, and worked closely with government and partners to support the long-term viability of potato production in New Zealand. These efforts have helped growers navigate uncertainty, adapt to changing conditions, and manage risk in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Today, Potatoes New Zealand continues to evolve, guided by a clear purpose: to put growers at the heart of everything we do. Our work spans biosecurity readiness, environmental stewardship, innovation in sustainable farming systems, data-driven insights, and targeted support for domestic and export markets — with a strong focus on helping growers respond to rising costs, tight margins, and market volatility.

Kate Trufitt, Chief Executive of Potatoes New Zealand, says:

"This birthday comes at a time when many growers are under real pressure. Input costs remain high, markets are tight, and uncertainty continues to weigh heavily across the sector."

"While it's important to acknowledge how far we've come as an organisation, our focus is firmly on supporting growers through the challenges they are facing right now — with practical tools, strong advocacy, and science-based solutions that help build resilience for the future."

As Potatoes New Zealand marks this milestone, it acknowledges the generations of growers, industry partners, researchers, and supporters who have shaped the sector through both good seasons and difficult ones. Their resilience and commitment continue to underpin the strength of the industry today.

Looking ahead, Potatoes New Zealand remains focused on building a resilient, sustainable, and viable future for growers. Our commitment is unwavering: to champion the industry, to advocate strongly during tough market conditions, and to work alongside growers to ensure the long-term strength of New Zealand's potato sector.

© Potatoes New ZealandFor more information:

Sheree Phillips

Potatoes New Zealand

Tel: +64 (0) 27 261 4210

Email: [email protected]

www.potatoesnz.co.nz