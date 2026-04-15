Costs and supply uncertainty continue to pressure Queensland growers

Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers (QFVG) says pressure continues to build for horticulture growers despite recent Federal Government measures aimed at supporting freight and input costs.

One week after the Federal Government's Economic Resilience Program was announced, growers report ongoing cost increases and uncertainty across freight, fertiliser, fuel, and packaging, with little relief reaching the farm gate.

QFVG CEO Scott Kompo-Harms said a gap remains between national supply chain support and conditions on the ground. "What we are seeing is a supply chain under real pressure," he said. "It is becoming harder and more expensive to get the inputs needed to grow food, and in some cases, supply is not guaranteed."

Grower feedback highlights the extent of the pressure. A freight provider increased its surcharge by 53 per cent in early April, with further reviews expected mid-month. Fertiliser availability and pricing vary widely, depending on supplier relationships, with some growers securing supply while others face higher costs and uncertainty over seasonal volumes. One grower reported fertiliser costs rising from about $1,225 per ton last year to around $1,690 per ton this year, alongside difficulties sourcing key liquid inputs for planting.

Fuel supply has also become less reliable, with inconsistent delivery volumes reported across regions and some growers receiving only partial deliveries, with the remainder delayed. Packaging costs have increased by around $15 per pallet in recent weeks, with further freight-related rises expected.

Mr Kompo-Harms said growers are making immediate decisions about planting and production. "Once that production is lost, it cannot be turned back on overnight. That is where this becomes a food supply issue," he said.

Queensland produces around one-quarter of Australia's fresh fruit and vegetables, supporting about $6.06 billion in economic activity and nearly 45,000 jobs in regional communities.

Mr Kompo-Harms said government efforts must ensure support reaches producers. "We support efforts to stabilise supply chains, but there is no certainty that fuel excise cuts and cuts to road user charges make their way through to growers," he said. "We need to make sure that support reaches the farm gate, because that is where food actually starts."

© QFVGFor more information:

QFVG

Tel: +61 (0) 7 3620 3844

Email: [email protected]

www.qfvg.com.au