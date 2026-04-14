Australian almond sales reach 154,113 tons in 2025-26

End-of-season almond sales data compiled by the Almond Board of Australia this week has confirmed the industry posted a better-than-expected result for 2025-26. An improved final month of the season in February saw the industry post its second biggest annual sales volume on record.

Early season concerns around the crop size did not eventuate and led to sales volumes tracking slightly behind the previous season's all-time record but well ahead of any other season.

© Almond Board Australia

The total volume sold for the year was 9% down on the 2024-25 figure of 169,363 tonnes. Out of a total of 154,113 tonnes (kernel weight equivalent) sold during 2025-26 (March to Feb), export shipments exceeded 130,000 tonnes and featured just under 70,000 tonnes of inshell. The bulk of this product was shipped to China and India.

Despite a lower intake than the previous year, demand for Australia product remained strong, especially in China, where overall volumes were only 1% down. As growers continue with the new season harvest, they are facing a range of headwinds, including ongoing wet weather across 75% of the planted areas, as well as fuel and fertiliser supply uncertainty.

The heavy rains in Victoria's Sunraysia and South Australia's Riverland in March will impact the industry's potential to reproduce similar volumes of in-shell to last season. The bulk of high-quality in-shell is likely to be sourced from the NSW Riverina this year, as it experienced one of its driest harvests in many years.

© Almond Board AustraliaFor more information:

Australian Almonds

Tel: +61 (0) 8 8584 7053

www.almondboard.org.au