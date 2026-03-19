Australia trials in-store avocado scanner to reduce bruising

The Australian avocado industry has launched a retail trial of a ripeness scanner aimed at addressing consumer handling and bruising in stores.

The Avocado Retail Ripeness Scanner is designed to help consumers select fruit at a preferred ripeness stage and reduce squeezing, which industry research identifies as a key cause of bruising. Data shows 47 per cent of consumers squeeze three or more avocados before purchase.

The trial is part of the "Monitoring avocado supply chain quality" project (AV22011) and evaluates a device developed by Dutch agri-tech company OneThird. The scanner uses near-infrared spectroscopy to assess firmness and provide an indication of when fruit is likely to be ready to eat.

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Industry data indicates that around 75 per cent of consumers look for avocados that will be ready within two days. The scanner allows users to scan fruit in-store and receive guidance on ripeness and storage.

Avocados Australia CEO John Tyas said the trial focuses on addressing consumer challenges. "Finding an avocado at the right stage of ripeness is a key frustration of consumers," he said. "If we can help consumers select avocados with greater confidence, we support better eating experiences, reduce bruising, and further strengthen trust in Australian avocados."

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Traditional methods, such as applying pressure near the stem, remain in use, but the scanner provides an alternative approach.

The technology also provides retailers with data on fruit firmness and in-store conditions. This can support stock management, reduce waste, and align ripeness with sales patterns. Early trial data show the scanner is used on approximately 45 per cent of avocados sold in-store each week.

Before deployment, more than 500 Hass avocados from different regions were assessed to test the system's ability to classify ripeness. The technology has also been tested in Europe at retailers including Kaufland and Tesco, and in Thailand.

The Australian trial will assess consumer engagement, operational use, and potential applications in retail environments.

The AV22011 project monitors avocado quality across the supply chain. Since 2023, more than 1,500 samples have been assessed from Australian retail stores, with 92.5 per cent of sampled fruit meeting quality standards.

For more information:

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