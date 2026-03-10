New Zealand horticulture conference set for July in Wellington

More than 900 growers, employers, service providers, and industry stakeholders are expected to gather in Wellington in July for the 2026 New Zealand Horticulture Conference.

Tickets are now on sale for the two-day event, hosted by Horticulture New Zealand at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre on 28-29 July.

"The conference will once again deliver high-quality content with strong commercial relevance for growers and the wider horticulture sector," says HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott.

"The conference promises to be stimulating and informative, featuring horticulture-focused speakers and sessions with real industry and business value.

"This year, we're bringing together the Horticulture Conference and the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Conference as one integrated two-day event.

"I know from the feedback we received following the conference last year that this unified format will prove very popular, and Tākina is a fantastic venue for bringing the sector together."

The conference will feature three dedicated streams - strategic, RSE, and technical - designed to appeal to a wide range of attendees.

A dedicated forum for Recognised Seasonal Employers and countries involved in the scheme will be held on the day prior to the conference, providing the opportunity for targeted engagement.

The event will also celebrate excellence across the sector through the Horticulture Industry Awards.

"As an industry, we love recognising our people," says Scott.

"We're looking forward to celebrating the individuals and teams who have made outstanding contributions to horticulture."

The conference is organised by Horticulture New Zealand on behalf of the more than 4,300 growers it represents.

The Horticulture New Zealand and Vegetables NZ Annual General Meetings will also be held during the conference.

