16 Australian horticulture startups join 2026 Incubate program

Hort Innovation Frontiers, in partnership with Startupbootcamp and industry partners, has announced the first Incubate cohort for 2026 under the Australian-Grown Innovation program.

The program is designed for Australian growers and businesses across the horticulture supply chain and supports grower-led innovation through three structured mentoring stages. Its focus is on developing commercially viable products and services with on-farm and sector-wide application.

Sixteen innovators have been selected for the 2026 Incubate cohort and will participate in a six-week program offering practical guidance to refine and test their concepts. The curriculum covers identifying customer segments and needs, testing and validating ideas to achieve product-market fit, securing partnerships and inputs required for commercialisation, financial modelling for long-term sustainability, and practical skills in storytelling, marketing, and promotion.

The 2026 cohort includes Australian Farm Robotics from Queensland, developing automation for banana packing; Chandan Dhir from South Australia, converting farm waste into energy and fertiliser; Cropwise from Victoria, integrating farm tasks and data into a single platform; and Farnsfield Fungi from Queensland, repurposing farm waste for mushroom production and soil inputs. Other participants include Fruit Share Adelaide, redirecting surplus fruit to community food programs; GasSan from Victoria, extending food freshness with gas decontamination technology; and Geelong Mushroom Company, converting rejected produce into health and beauty inputs.

Greentech Innovators Australia in Tasmania is working on converting potato waste into sugars, while Insurable in South Australia is developing weather-risk protection solutions. Lush Lychees from Queensland is creating additional revenue streams from imperfect fruit, and Melons Australia is producing value-added melon snacks on-farm. Natural Branding Australia is replacing plastic fruit stickers with laser labelling, and Novolo Co in Western Australia is reducing spoilage with an edible coating. Peniel FG Pty Ltd is improving pricing and market access through shared supply data, Realfoodprice in New South Wales is offering market transparency tools, and Western Sydney University is developing robotic sound technologies for crop pollination.

For those not selected, the program's Engage stage offers open masterclasses for growers, producers, and supply chain businesses interested in early-stage idea development and problem-solving approaches.

The program is funded and delivered by Hort Innovation Frontiers, Startupbootcamp, and industry partners, and is offered at no cost to participants.

