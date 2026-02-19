Scales appoints Ben Washington as new CFO from June 2026

Scales Corporation has announced that Chief Financial Officer Steve Kennelly will retire from the role in May 2026 and transition to the position of Company Secretary.

Scales has appointed Ben Washington as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will commence the role on 1 June 2026.

Managing Director Andy Borland said Steve has served as CFO since 2011 and has contributed to the company's financial leadership and strategic direction. The Board and executive team acknowledged his service and noted that he will continue to support the company in a governance capacity.

Borland also welcomed the appointment of Ben Washington. Ben joins Scales from KMD Brands, where he held several senior leadership positions, most recently serving as CFO of Kathmandu. Prior to that, he worked at PwC.

According to the company, Washington brings experience in finance leadership, listed company operations, and international business environments as he prepares to join the Scales team.

