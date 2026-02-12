New Zealand to lift Mt Roskill fruit fly restrictions if no further finds

Biosecurity New Zealand will lift legal controls on the movement of fruit and vegetables in Mt Roskill, Auckland, on February 21, provided no further Queensland fruit flies are detected.

The restrictions were introduced after a single male Queensland fruit fly was found in a surveillance trap on January 7. Additional lure traps were deployed within a 1,500 metre radius, and a Controlled Area Notice was issued to restrict produce movement.

Since early January, no additional flies have been detected. Biosecurity New Zealand's commissioner north, Mike Inglis, said the extended timeframe is based on the insect's life cycle. "We've had fantastic support from locals and sector groups since our response began, and we're asking for that to continue a little longer out of an abundance of caution. No other Queensland fruit flies have been found, which is really encouraging, but over the coming weeks, we'll keep up our regular checking of fruit fly traps.

"It is based on scientific advice about the life cycle of the Queensland fruit fly," Inglis says.

New Zealand has recorded 14 previous fruit fly incursions, all eradicated. The Queensland fruit fly is known in Australia to cause losses to growers through crop damage and pest control costs. Its establishment in New Zealand could affect horticultural production and export market access.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott said growers and exporters would be concerned but hopeful the case is isolated. "While the fruit fly poses no risk to human health, its establishment in New Zealand could have significant consequences for growers, exporters, and the wider horticulture sector.

"The fruit fly damages a wide range of fruit and vegetables, including some of our most important export crops, but it also means New Zealand cannot export to some of our key markets if this pest takes hold.

"Protecting the horticulture sector from biosecurity threats like the fruit fly is critical to the country's economy and reputation as a producer of high-quality produce.

"We urge everyone to follow the restrictions and co-operate with Biosecurity New Zealand to ensure this pest does not get established here."

The controlled area remains divided into Zone A and Zone B. Zone A covers 200 metres and 262 properties, where movement of whole fruit and vegetables is prohibited, with limited exceptions. Compost and green waste cannot be moved out. Zone B spans 1,500 metres and 8,300 properties, where homegrown produce cannot be moved outside the zone. Commercially purchased produce may be moved.

Collection bins are in place, and suspect finds can be reported via the national pest hotline.

Source: The Press