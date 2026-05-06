Brazilian strawberry growers monitor spread of root aphid

The root aphid (Rhopalosiphum rufiabdominale) is causing concern among strawberry growers in Brazil, according to the National Union of the Plant Protection Products Industry (Sindiveg).

The pest lives in the soil, making field identification more difficult. It feeds on root sap, affecting plant development and causing yellowing, reduced growth, and plant losses.

Infestation levels tend to increase during dry periods, when crops are already under water stress. The pest population is mainly composed of females, and both young and adult insects feed continuously while releasing toxins that affect the root system.

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According to Sindiveg, the root aphid can also transmit the strawberry mottle virus, increasing the impact on production.

"Combating the pest requires an integrated strategy that combines the use of natural enemies with balanced soil nutrition, avoiding excess nitrogen, which favors infestation," says Fábio Kagi, Regulatory Affairs Manager of the National Union of Sindiveg.

"Chemical control must be carefully considered and based on monitoring, with the use of insecticides during fruiting and harvesting, while other pesticides can be applied at different times of the cycle, provided that technical recommendations and the appropriate period are respected," he adds.

According to Kagi, productivity increases need to be accompanied by plant health management.

"Constant monitoring and the integrated use of plant protection tools are essential to prevent losses and ensure the quality of production."

Source: Canal Rural / Abrafrutas