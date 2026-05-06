Ukrainian frosts threaten apricot, cherry, and peach crops

Sharp temperature fluctuations and night frosts in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions have put apricot, cherry, and peach production at risk, according to Serhiy Korniushenko, development manager of agrotechnologies in the Southern region of LNZ Group, as reported by Zemliak.com.

According to Korniushenko, cold weather during the mass flowering period reduced bee activity, while night temperatures dropping to -3°C damaged blossoms.

He said weather conditions in recent weeks had been unstable, with daytime temperatures reaching +15°C to +20°C before falling below zero at night. This coincided with the active flowering stage of early stone fruit crops.

"The situation is such that the sudden cold and fluctuations practically 'hit' all the flowering apricots and cherries that suffered the most. When peaches started to bloom, bees did not fly due to low temperatures, so normal pollination did not occur," noted Serhiy Korniushenko.

The largest losses are expected in early fruit tree varieties. Medium and late varieties may still avoid frost damage if weather conditions stabilize, allowing pollination to continue under improved temperatures.

"However, the overall picture in the region remains complex, as uneven pollination and thermal stress on plants significantly reduce the potential yield of orchards in 2026," summarized Serhiy Korniushenko.

Source: AgroNews