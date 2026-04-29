Ica expands blueberry production with focus on precision agriculture

Ica is increasing its role in Peru's blueberry sector, with new production areas and investment projects supporting expansion. This development is raising technical and operational requirements, including labour availability, logistics, packaging, quality, and production consistency.

As volumes increase, production systems require greater precision. Expansion alone does not ensure improved outcomes, with field management, data use, and agronomic decision-making becoming more central to maintaining yield and fruit condition.

The Paracas 2026 program is structured to address these requirements, focusing on production efficiency, field stability, and crop performance. Its technical agenda follows a sequence aligned with the needs of a region undergoing expansion.

Jorge Esquivel, director of Blueberries Consulting, will present on modern blueberry production and agronomic strategies for high-efficiency systems. The focus is on integrated field management, linking plant physiology, data, and agronomic practices to production outcomes.

Water management and crop health are also addressed. Rodrigo Ferreyra will present on precision irrigation, while Monica Narrea will discuss mealybug control strategies. In Ica, water use and salinity management are key variables influencing plant balance, yield, and fruit quality, alongside pest control.

The program also includes sessions on plant physiology and nutrition. Gerardo Nunez will present on carbon-respiration balance and its role in leaf development, floral initiation, and fruit quality. Reinaldo Campos will address calcium management and its relationship to fruit firmness. These factors contribute to yield formation and post-harvest performance.

Climate variability is another focus. Daniel Diaz will present on managing El Niño-related stress through agronomic and physiological approaches. This aligns with the need to adapt production systems to changing climate conditions and maintain output stability.

The program structure follows a progression from production efficiency to water and salinity management, then to physiology and nutrition, and concludes with climate stress management. This reflects the current stage of development in Ica, where production is expanding alongside the need for more controlled and precise agronomic practices.

The Blueberry Convention Paracas 2026 will take place on May 6, 2026, at the Aranwa Resort and Spa Hotel in Paracas. Accreditation begins at 07:45.

Source: Blueberries Consulting