China ramps up Thai durian imports through direct sourcing model

JD Fresh has started its Thai durian season with a launch event in Chanthaburi in collaboration with CP Fresh, marking the beginning of an import campaign targeting the Chinese market.

China's durian consumption is expected to reach nearly 2 million tons in 2026, with demand shifting toward quality and variety. To address variability in pulp yield, JD Fresh has introduced a "Guaranteed 5-Lobe" offer for Monthong durians, sourced from trees aged 10 years or older. The company stated that only one in 100 fruits meets this standard and applies compensation if the required lobe count is not met. Refunds are also offered for unripe fruit or spoilage.

In addition to Monthong, the supply includes varieties such as Kradum, Ganyao, Benjamany, Sarika, Lin Lablae, and Long Lablae.

The supply model is based on direct sourcing and whole-orchard purchasing. The company deploys sourcing teams in Thailand to oversee harvesting, processing, and cold-chain dispatch. A senior buyer said, "This year marks our first true realization of full-link direct sourcing. Since mid-March, our teams have been on the ground in Thailand, monitoring every stage from harvesting and factory processing to cold-chain dispatch. This end-to-end oversight ensures every fruit delivered to China meets our strict quality promise."

Transport is supported by the China-Laos Railway cold-chain service, reducing transit time. On arrival in China, automated facilities use sorting systems for grading and packaging.

The whole-orchard purchasing model involves absorbing full orchard output and distributing fruit by grade across sales channels. This approach allows different grades to be marketed within the network and provides growers with consistent sales channels.

The initiative also builds on collaboration with CP Fresh, combining sourcing operations in Thailand with distribution into the Chinese market.

Source: JingDong