Turkmenistan Balkan region targets 40,600 ton potato harvest

Farmers in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan plan to cultivate potatoes on 2,900 hectares this year, with a projected harvest of 40,600 tons, according to official reports.

In addition, farmers in the region aim to produce 27,500 tons of onions grown on 1,100 hectares during the spring season.

Spring sowing of cabbage and carrots has been completed within optimal agrotechnical conditions, and crop maintenance activities are ongoing. The upcoming harvest is expected to yield more than 5,750 tons of cabbage from 230 hectares.

Carrot production is projected at over 8,460 tons from a total area of 470 hectares.

Source: Business Turkmenistan