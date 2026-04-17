Brazilian potato planting completed as low rainfall persists

In Paraná, the regions of Curitiba, Irati, and Ponta Grossa completed planting for the dry-season potato crop as scheduled. Planting started in January, was concentrated in February, and finished by mid-March. São Mateus do Sul was an exception, with delays in February due to high temperatures, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in planting in March. Harvesting is expected to begin in May.

Rainfall since the start of the crop cycle has been below the historical average and unevenly distributed. As a large share of the area is not irrigated, both productivity and tuber quality are expected to be affected.

Water stress has impacted plant development and tuber formation and has contributed to increased pest pressure since the beginning of the cycle. Incidence of whiteflies, leafminers, and beetles has risen, partly due to migration from nearby or previous crops such as soybeans and beans into potato fields. Despite this, whitefly incidence remains lower compared to last year.

In addition to low rainfall, cases of alternaria have been reported, possibly linked to irrigation management practices.

Source: HFBrasil