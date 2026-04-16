"Setting prices is easier than selling onions"

"The onion trade is moving, but that is about all," sighs Laurens Mostert of Daily Onions from Valkenburg. "There is a constant struggle to secure enough volume to keep the machines running. Some packers are quiet, others slightly busier; you cannot speak of real pressure in the market. Capacity will probably also play a role in how much demand can actually be met."

"The Netherlands has more than enough red and yellow onions available in various qualities. Buyers in Eastern Europe also still have sufficient stocks, but they are making price enquiries. Before those countries really start importing Dutch onions, their own new crop is already becoming available," the onion exporter continues.

© Daily OnionsThe Daily Onions team with Marco and Adriaan van Belzen and Laurens Mostert

"In addition, transport costs are so high due to diesel surcharges, which carriers are entitled to apply, that customers are carefully comparing prices from neighbouring countries with those from the Netherlands. So I do not expect any major developments from that side yet, unless transport costs can be factored into the onion price to remain competitive."

"Overseas, there is also some movement, but mainly to the usual destinations. It is noticeable that Morocco and Spain are active in the market, although the question is how long that will last. At times, it feels as if one customer says no, there are two others ready," says Laurens. "There has recently been some demand from Brazil, and a bit of trade has taken place, but whether that will drive the market remains to be seen."

It will also be an unusual season for red onion imports from Egypt. There are so many red onions available in the Netherlands this year that Egypt is unlikely to be of much interest. Of course, some parties in the Netherlands will still import them, but they may not necessarily have a clear outlet. In short, lowering prices is easier than selling onions. Anyone who knows how to solve that is welcome to let me know, preferably directly," Laurens concludes, laughing.

For more information:

Laurens Mostert

Daily Onions BV

Reinaldstraat 2

6301 EC Valkenburg

Tel: +31 118 764 056

Mob: +31 615 571 200

[email protected]

www.dailyonions.com