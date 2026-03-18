Mexico will continue to be the United States' top supplier of fresh berries in 2026

Mexico will continue to be the top supplier of fresh berries to the United States in 2026, with an expected production of 1.2 million metric tons (MT) of blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries, marking a 4% rise over 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Global Agriculture Information Network (GAIN) report.

This growth results from investments in improved varieties, the adoption of modern cultivation methods, and changes in the harvest schedule that enable the capture of premium-price opportunities in global markets.

Baja California, along with Sinaloa, Jalisco, and Michoacán, concentrates the largest berry production, especially in the San Quintín area. In 2025, this region produced 112,040 MT of strawberries, second only to Michoacán, which reached 377,430 MT. Strawberries remain the dominant fruit in Mexico, accounting for 54% of total berry production.

Blueberry production is expected to rise significantly as Mexican producers concentrate their supply on premium markets, leveraging the spring window to minimize competition with Peruvian exports to the United States.

Mexico's berry industry primarily operates during two periods: late winter to spring (January to June) and late autumn (November to December), with production sharply declining in summer (July to September).

Weather and water availability remain crucial factors for the sector. The drought that impacted northern and northwestern Mexico's producing regions in late 2024 and early 2025 caused stricter irrigation management and heightened water competition. However, since June 2025, higher rainfall has boosted reservoir levels nationwide, easing water supply pressures into 2026.

To address climate and water risks, producers are adopting more efficient irrigation methods, protected cultivation practices, and drought-resistant varieties, ensuring the continuity and stability of berry production in the country.

Source: oem.com.mx