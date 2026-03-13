Whole Foods Market: Opening dates for 6 new U.K. store locations

Poland: Carrefour launches multi-sensory advertising campaign

Carrefour Polska has launched a new advertising campaign that combines visual storytelling with sound to highlight the freshness of its food offering. In addition, the initiative highlights products across five key segments, including vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and bakery.

Source: esmmagazine.com

France: Intermarché and Netto drive Groupement Mousquetaires' FY2025 growth

Groupement Mousquetaires reported strong growth momentum in its financial year 2025 with good performance in France driven by its Intermarché and Netto banners. The retail group achieved turnover growth of 4.2% during the year, to €48.7bln, excluding fuel. In France, Intermarché and Netto reached a market share of 17.5% as of the end of December 2025, with a 5.4% increase in revenue.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Ireland: ALDI unveils its newly renovated Tallaght Cross "Project Fresh" store

ALDI's Tallaght Cross "Project Fresh" store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project investment of over €1mln which has seen the store interior completely refurbished. The new Project Fresh layout also introduced new units in-store such as a fresh herb stand.

Source: retailnews.ie

Hungary: SPAR extends local sourcing programme to nearly 140 suppliers

SPAR Hungary's local sourcing programme, Regional Treasures, continued to grow in 2025, with 569 products from 139 Hungarian small producers and businesses available in SPAR stores across the country. Suppliers in the programme provide jobs for around 800 people, and product turnover has increased by almost 60% in a year.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Waitrose reports growth in sales and customers in FY 2025/26

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners posted sales growth of 7% to £8.5bln (€9.9bln) in its financial year 2025/26. Adjusted operating profit amounted to £256mln (€296.6mln), up £29mln (€33.6mln), with operating margin improving 16 basis points to 3.2%.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: M&S reveals transformed Anlaby Hull store following renewal

M&S reported: "M&S has opened the doors to its Anlaby Hull food store. A larger produce section will see even more fresh produce available from M&S' Select Farms, over 1,000 of which are based in Yorkshire".

Source: corporate.marksandspencer.com

Whole Foods to double UK footprint

Whole Foods Market announced the opening dates for six new U.K. store locations, all under the Daily Shop format, doubling the grocer's footprint in the country. These stores, all in London, mark the first locations under Whole Foods' small-format concept to debut outside the U.S. and will open between April and June. All but one are former Amazon Fresh storefronts.

Source: grocerydive.com



US: Consumer Price Index - February 2026

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis in February, after rising 0.2% in January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The fruits and vegetables index increased 1.4% over the month, and the nonalcoholic beverages index rose 0.8%.

Source: bls.gov

US: Instacart partners with Fareway to expand online grocery pickup options

Instacart said it has partnered with Midwest grocery chain Fareway to expand online grocery ordering and pickup services across Fareway's more than 140 stores.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Dollar General is hitting on all cylinders following strong Q4

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based retailer performed well across every category during the fourth quarter despite severe winter weather that affected stores at the start of the year. Net sales increased 5.9% to $10.9bln, and same-store sales rose 4.3%. Customer traffic increased 2.6% compared with a year ago, and average transaction amounts rose 1.7%. For the full fiscal year, net sales increased 5.2% year over year to $42.7bln, and same-store sales grew 3%. Customer traffic rose 1.6%, and the average transaction amount increased 1.4%.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Big Y marks 90th anniversary by unveiling major Massachusetts store and job expansion

At a March 10 media event that Big Y Foods held at its future Saugus, Massachusetts, location to mark 90 years in business, the regional grocer revealed that it would open six new Big Y stores across its home state.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

Canada: Empire reports fiscal 2026 third quarter results

Empire Company Limited ("Empire" or the "Company") announced its financial results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2026. For the quarter, the Company recorded net (loss) earnings of $(385)mln ($(1.68) per share) compared to $146mln ($0.62 per share) last year. For the quarter, the Company recorded adjusted net earnings of $164mln ($0.72 per share) compared to $146mln ($0.62 per share) last year, an increase of 12.3% (or 16.1% per share).

Source: newswire.ca