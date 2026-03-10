"Interesting West African mango season expected"

With the start of the West African mango season, the market faces another important turning point. "After a messy Peru season, with a late start and poor quality, the mango volumes shipped from Peru are already declining," says Henk van der Meij of Hars&Hagebauer.

"Still, it is remarkable how many mangoes have returned to the market. Despite limited volumes that were expected from Brazil and Peru, there are now weeks with 400 or more containers from these two countries arriving on the market every week. The result is a chaotic market with many different qualities and prices. In principle, we can still load for two or three weeks from the Casma region in Peru. But those producers still have unrealistic price expectations. We will let that round pass," says Henk.

Start in West Africa

© Hars & Hagebauer B.V."This makes the start of the Africa season all the more interesting. Next Thursday, 12 March, there will be an internal meeting of mango producers in Côte d'Ivoire to discuss the start of the season. That start is expected to take place in the last week of March, with the first trial arrivals at the end of week 15 and week 16. In short, that fruit is just around the corner."

In terms of available volumes, it will be an average year. The four Côte d'Ivoire growers we have been working closely with for years expect the season to last about six weeks. That means that around week 20, everything will be finished. Partly because the Ivorians are keen to ship their fruit early to reduce the risk of fruit flies. This remains the biggest concern for all African exporters: the Mali scenario, where the EU closed its borders to Malian fruit due to fruit flies.

In short, there are once again plenty of risks and uncertainties, and our firm credo remains: "with mango, never a dull moment." Fortunately, at Hars&Hagebauer we have built a strong position in mango import and trade over the years. Africa has traditionally been an important production region for us, and we source from all the major mango-producing countries in Africa, including an early Senegal season. That continuous availability, combined with our experience, makes us a reliable mango supplier. Only we can offer a continuous African season without interruptions," Henk says.

