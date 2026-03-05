Coop Norway: New technology to cut avocado spoilage

SPAR Nigeria opens new hypermarket in Abuja

SPAR Nigeria's licence holder, Artee Industries Limited, has launched a new hypermarket at Novare Central Mall in Abuja's Wuse district. Wines & Spirits, Fruits & Vegetables, and Health & Beauty are standout departments in the store.

Source: spar-international.com via SPAR Nigeria, businessday.ng



Lidl gets new CEO in Italy

Lidl Italia has named Martin Brandenburger as its new chief executive officer. Brandenburger brings to the role 18 years of experience with Lidl, including four years as CEO of Lidl Greece and Lidl Cyprus, alongside strategic roles in several European countries, including Croatia, Switzerland, Italy and Malta.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Organic shoppers "back British farmers" as organic market doubles in a decade

British organic products are "in high demand" as the UK organic food and drink market enters its 14th year of consecutive growth, figures by Soil Association Certification reveal. The latest Organic Market Report shows that the market has doubled in value over the last decade to reach £3.9bln. Produce and dairy continue to be the largest sectors for the organic market, with bananas, carrots and salad boosting sales in the latter category.

Source: farming.co.uk

Portugal: SPAR expands distribution network with new warehouse

SPAR Portugal has launched a new logistics warehouse spanning nearly 18,000m² in Panattoni Park Santarém, located close to the highway between Lisbon and Porto. This new warehouse brings together all the inventory records in one place, making it easier and faster to supply SPAR Portugal's partners and stores throughout the country.

Source: spar-international.com via SPAR Portugal, revistainforetail

Norway: Coop adopts new technology to cut avocado spoilage

Coop Norway has implemented a ripening technology designed to reduce avocado waste. Hanne Brennhovd, director of fruit and vegetables at Coop Norway, explained: "Many people squeeze the avocado in the store to check if it is ripe, but this can damage the fruit and shorten its shelf life. With the new technology, we get more stable quality, and hopefully fewer people have to throw away overripe avocados at home".

Source: esmmagazine.com

Aldi Nord expands European footprint with opening of 5,555th store

Aldi Nord has opened its 5,555th store, marking a new milestone as it strengthens its European footprint. The new store, located in Mijas, Spain, is also the discounter's 500th store in the country.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Iceland supermarket drops decade-long trademark dispute with Iceland and offers "rapprochement discount"

The UK supermarket chain Iceland has formally ended its decade-long legal battle with the Nordic nation of the same name, drawing a line under one of Europe's most unusual trademark disputes and promising a goodwill gesture to Icelandic consumers. Richard Walker, the executive chair of the supermarket group, said the decision marked a pragmatic end to a legal fight that had stretched for nearly a decade and consumed significant time and resources. Speaking to the Financial Times, Walker said the company would redirect the money that would have been spent on another legal appeal toward offering shopping vouchers to Icelandic consumers, which they could use in the retailer's stores.

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk

Lidl GB names Roberto Eretta COO

Lidl GB has announced that Roberto Eretta, the current COO of Lidl Italy, will be joining the executive board effective from this summer. He will succeed Maciej Tylkowski, who has worked at the discounter for over 25 years, serving as an executive board member at Lidl Poland for 17 years.

Source: grocerygazette.co.uk

Simbe becomes first retail technology firm to bag UL 3300 certification for its Tally robot

Simbe says that it has become the first retail technology company to achieve UL 3300 certification, a standard for service, communication, information, education and entertainment robots, from UL Solutions for Tally, its shelf scanning autonomous mobile robot.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Making it easier to get healthy food during National Nutrition Month

DoorDash reported: "March is National Nutrition Month®, a time to spotlight the importance of making informed food choices and developing healthy eating habits. Across the country, millions of families face challenges putting healthy food on the table. DoorDash is helping bridge those gaps and delivering healthier options directly to doorsteps".

Source: about.doordash.com

Amazon invests record $340bln in U.S. infrastructure, jobs, and communities in 2025

Amazon reported: "Amazon invested more than $340bln in the U.S. in 2025, supporting infrastructure and compensation to employees and contributing over $1.8tln to the economy since 2010".

Source: aboutamazon.com

Price is paramount for organic produce purchasing

Many shoppers are even willing to pay more for organic selections after they learn about product attributes and the factors that generate higher prices, said Mike Mauti, managing partner of Execulytics Consulting, a Toronto-based fresh produce advisory and market research firm. "A clear, reasonable and easy-to-understand policy for organic premiums will at minimum set customer expectations to mitigate concern over price", he said. "Clearly communicating those premiums helps set expectations, reduces sticker shock and supports purchase confidence".

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: Grocery Outlet closing 36 stores

Grocery Outlet announced it is closing 36 underperforming stores - 6% of its store fleet - amid dismal fourth-quarter results that saw a nearly $235mln operating loss and a more than $218mln net loss.

Source: grocerydive.com

US: Double Up Food Bucks NY crosses 1mln transactions as need for healthy food incentives grows

Field & Fork Network announced that its Double Up Food Bucks NY (DUFBNY) program has surpassed 1mln transactions since launching in 2014, a milestone that reflects sustained demand both for food assistance and the systems required to bring nutrition incentives to scale across New York state. DUFBNY provides a free, automatic dollar-for-dollar match on SNAP purchases of eligible fresh fruits and vegetables - up to $20 per day at grocery stores and up to $50 per day at farm-direct locations - helping households stretch food budgets while supporting small retailers, local farmers, and regional economies.

Source: prnewswire.com